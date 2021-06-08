The St. Louis Cardinals are going to be without ace Jack Flaherty into the All-Star break with his oblique injury, MLB Network reported Tuesday.
The Cardinals put the right-hander on the 10-day injured list on June 1.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt termed the injury "real strain/tear" and one that is "not a minimal situation."
Flaherty, 25, is 8-1 with a 2.90 ERA in 11 starts this season, including 67 strikeouts in 62 innings.
The Cardinals made Flaherty the No. 34 overall pick in the 2014 draft.
Flaherty last pitched May 31, earning a no-decision after five innings of work. He gave up two runs on two hits and struck out nine.
--Field Level Media
