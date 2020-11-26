Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, NFL Network reported Thursday.
Fitzgerald, 37, has not missed a game since November 2014 and has played in 260 of a possible 266 games since the Cardinals drafted him No. 3 overall in 2004.
The 11-time Pro Bowl selection has 43 catches for 336 yards and no touchdowns through 10 games this season, his 17th in the NFL.
Fitzgerald ranks No. 2 in NFL history in receptions (1,421) and receiving yards (17,419) behind only Hall of Famer Jerry Rice. He is the active NFL leader with 120 touchdown catches, the sixth-most in league history.
