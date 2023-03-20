The Arizona Cardinals are signing wide receiver Zach Pascal to a two-year contract, NFL Network reported Monday.
Financial terms were not revealed.
Pascal, 28, undrafted out of Old Dominion, joined the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 and spent four seasons there before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the 2022 season.
In his career, Pascal has played in 81 games (46 starts) and caught 165 passes for 2,038 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also has returned 26 kicks for 597 yards.
Pascal played in all 17 regular-season games (two starts) for the Eagles last season and caught 15 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown.
New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was on the coaching staffs of both the Colts and Eagles during Pascal's tenure with the teams.
--Field Level Media
