Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner will play Saturday night against the visiting Indianapolis Colts after missing practice all week with a heel injury, ESPN reported.

Conner, who was listed as questionable on the injury report, was said to be a game-time decision for the Cardinals (10-4).

Conner's 14 rushing touchdowns rank second in the NFL behind Jonathan Taylor (17) of the Colts (8-6).

Conner, 26, has a team-leading 700 rushing yards to go along with 31 catches for 334 yards and two touchdowns.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.