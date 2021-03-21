The Washington Capitals will sign defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk to a two-year extension, Sportsnet reported.
Van Riemsdyk joined the Capitals in October on a one-year, $800,000 contract. The new deal reportedly pays him $900,000 next season and $1 million the following season.
The 29-year-old van Riemsdyk has one goal in nine games this season.
Van Riemsdyk spent the previous three seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes after opening his career with three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks.
He has 70 points (16 goals, 54 assists) in 373 games.
