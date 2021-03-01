Joakim Noah is retiring after 13 seasons in the NBA, The Athletic reported Monday.
He plans to retire as a member of the Chicago Bulls, the team that drafted him with the ninth overall pick in 2007 after he won back-to-back NCAA championships at Florida.
A 6-foot-11 center, Noah was a two-time All-Star and the Defensive Player of the Year in the 2013-14 season. He also was a two-time member of the All-NBA first team on defense.
Noah, 36, played 672 games (512 starts) and averaged 8.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 blocks.
In July 2016, Noah signed a four-year, $72 million contract with his hometown team, the New York Knicks, but he was released after just 53 games following injuries, a violation of the league's anti-drug policy and a falling out with then-coach Jeff Hornacek.
He appeared in 42 games in the 2018-19 season with the Memphis Grizzlies and in five games last year with the Los Angeles Clippers.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.