Wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, will miss the Tampa Bay Buccaneers road game with the Los Angeles Rams, ESPN reported on Saturday.

Per the report, Brown is not traveling with the team to Los Angeles.

Brown needed to be asymptomatic and return two negative tests 24 hours apart to be eligible to play Sunday against the Rams (2-0).

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said the team has options should Brown be unable to play due to COVID-19.

"With A.B. we've got plenty of good guys that have proven track records at that position," Arians said.

Brown, 33, has six receptions for 138 yards and one touchdown on 10 targets in two games this season for the Bucs (2-0). He had five catches for 121 yards and a score in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

--Field Level Media

