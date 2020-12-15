Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones reportedly underwent surgery on his fractured pinkie on Tuesday.
The procedure on his left pinkie finger could impact Jones' availability this week but ESPN reported he has a good chance to play. The injury and stabilizing procedure is similar to Tampa Bay teammate Chris Godwin's Week 7 injury, which required 10 pins. Godwin missed one game.
Jones was injured while blocking in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, but returned to the contest and finished with 18 carries for 80 yards.
The Buccaneers face the Atlanta Falcons this week -- and two of the final three regular-season games -- and remain in the playoff hunt at 8-5, two games behind the New Orleans Saints (10-3) in the NFC South.
He ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing with 900 yards, but Jones could cede some of the workload to teammates LeSean McCoy and Leonard Fournette.
--Field Level Media
