The Tampa Bay Buccaneers expect wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Cameron Brate to play in Sunday's Super Bowl, ESPN reported Saturday.
Both are listed as questionable.
Brown has been bothered by a knee injury that caused him to miss the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 24.
Brate (back) was added to the injury report late in the week. He was limited in Thursday's session.
The Bucs play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV in Tampa.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.