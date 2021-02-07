The Tampa Bay Buccaneers expect wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Cameron Brate to play in Sunday's Super Bowl, ESPN reported Saturday.

Both are listed as questionable.

Brown has been bothered by a knee injury that caused him to miss the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 24.

Brate (back) was added to the injury report late in the week. He was limited in Thursday's session.

The Bucs play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.