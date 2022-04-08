The Milwaukee Bucks are signing guard Rayjon Tucker to a three-year deal, The Athletic reported Friday.

Tucker, 24, averaged 21.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 27 games with the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd this season.

Undrafted in 2019, Tucker has averaged 2.8 points and 7.0 minutes in 37 NBA games (zero starts) with the Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets.

Milwaukee had an open roster spot following the release of forward DeAndre' Bembry on Thursday.

--Field Level Media

