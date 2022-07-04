The Milwaukee Bucks are bringing back veteran center Serge Ibaka on a one-year contract, The Athletic reported Monday.

The 32-year-old free agent averaged 7.0 points and 5.3 rebounds in 19 games (two starts) with the Bucks after a Feb. 10 trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Ibaka has career averages of 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 903 games (697 starts) with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors, Clippers and Bucks.

He led the league in total blocks for four straight seasons from 2010-14, made three NBA All-Defensive teams and won an NBA championship with the Raptors in 2018-19.

