The NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks re-signed forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo to a new two-year deal, ESPN reported Friday.

The older brother of 2021 Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the 29-year-old Thanasis averaged 2.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 9.7 minutes in 57 games (three starts) with the Bucks in 2021-22.

He also appeared in 13 playoff games, contributing nine points, 10 rebounds, five steals, three assists and a pair of blocks in 45 minutes.

Originally a second-round pick by New York in 2014, Antetokounmpo has averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 boards in 79 games (five starts) with the Knicks (2016) and Bucks (2019-21).

--Field Level Media

