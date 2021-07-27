Milwaukee Bucks guard Bryn Forbes will decline his player option and enter free agency on Aug. 2, ESPN reported Tuesday.
Forbes, a 3-point specialist with defensive chops, was third in the NBA with a 45.2 percent mark from long distance among players with at least 200 3-point tries last season.
He averaged 10 points per game in 2020-21.
Among other players with options on the champion Bucks' roster are Bobby Portis, who played extended minutes in the playoffs, including the title-clinching Game 6.
After four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, Forbes joined the Bucks last summer on a two-year deal with a player option.
The 28-year-old received extended minutes in February while the Bucks dealt with injuries.
--Field Level Media
