Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Njoku, 25, has played in all 12 games (nine starts) and has 27 catches for 407 yards and three touchdowns.

His vaccination status and availability for Sunday's AFC North clash between the host Browns (6-6) and Baltimore Ravens (8-4) are unclear.

A first-round pick by Cleveland in 2017, Njoku has 139 receptions for 1,686 yards and 14 touchdowns in 61 career games (34 starts).

--Field Level Media

