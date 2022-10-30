The Cleveland Browns are now willing to grant running back Kareem Hunt's trade request, ESPN reported Sunday.
Hunt, 27, is in the final year of his contract and seeking a new deal. The Browns turned him down when he asked to be traded back in August.
With a 2-5 record entering Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns apparently have had a change of heart.
Sources told ESPN that the team is seeking at least a fourth-round draft pick for Hunt, the Browns' No. 2 running back behind starter Nick Chubb.
Hunt has rushed for 263 yards and three touchdowns and added 15 catches for 87 yards and a TD in seven games this season, his fourth with Cleveland and sixth in the NFL.
He has gained 5,503 yards from scrimmage and scored 48 touchdowns in 66 games (37 starts) with the Kansas City Chiefs (2017-18) and Browns. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie third-round draft pick.
--Field Level Media
