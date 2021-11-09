Sorry, an error occurred.
The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a long-term contract extension with guard Wyatt Teller, according to multiple reports.
The NFL Network first reported Tuesday morning that the Browns and Teller reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension worth $56.8 million with $29 million guaranteed.
A $14.2 million per year average would make Teller the third-highest paid guard in the league behind Washington's Brandon Scherff and Kansas City's Joe Thuney.
Teller, 26, figured to be a highly pursued free agent following the 2021 season.
Teller, a fifth-round selection of the Buffalo Bills in 2018, was traded to Cleveland in August 2019 for two late-round picks. He was named the team's starting right guard later that season.
--Field Level Media
