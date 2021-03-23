The Broncos are releasing tight end Nick Vannett in a salary-cap move, 9News Denver reported Tuesday.
The five-year veteran signed a two-year, $5.7 million deal with Denver last March. The Broncos will save nearly $2.7 million while incurring a dead cap hit of $875,000.
Vannett played in 15 games last season, starting 11. He caught 14 passes for 95 yards with one touchdown.
A third-round draft pick by the Seahawks in 2016, Vannett spent his first three-plus seasons in Seattle, then played 13 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. He has 75 career receptions for 686 yards and five touchdowns.
--Field Level Media
