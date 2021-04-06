The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Shamar Stephen, Denver's 9 News reported Tuesday.

The Minnesota Vikings released Stephen last month to clear $3.75 million in salary cap space.

Stephen, 30, started all 16 games for the Vikings last season and tallied 34 tackles and three quarterback hits.

A seventh-round pick by Minnesota in 2014, Stephen has 173 tackles, 4.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries in 98 games (65 starts) with the Vikings and Seattle Seahawks (2018).

--Field Level Media

