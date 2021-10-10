Sorry, an error occurred.
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has cleared the concussion protocol and will start Sunday's road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the NFL Network reported.
The team listed Bridgewater as questionable on the injury report. He was a full participant on Friday after being limited on Thursday.
Bridgewater was injured during last Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on a hit by pass rusher Odafe Oweh.
In his first season with the Broncos, Bridgewater is off to a strong start by completing 72.1 percent of his passes for 892 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.
Drew Lock completed 12 of 21 passes for 113 yards and one interception against Baltimore in relief of Bridgewater.
--Field Level Media
