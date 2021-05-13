The Denver Broncos have cut wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton after failing to find a trade partner for the three-year player, NFL Network reported Thursday.
Hamilton, 26, was scheduled to make $2.183 million this season in a crowded depth chart.
Hamilton finished fifth on the team in receiving yards (293) in 2020. With Courtland Sutton (ACL) scheduled to return this season, Hamilton would be buried behind Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler as well.
Hamilton had 81 career receptions for 833 yards and five touchdowns in 46 games (nine starts) for the Broncos, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.