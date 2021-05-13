The Denver Broncos agreed to a one-year deal with offensive tackle Cameron Fleming on Thursday, according to a report from Denver's 9News, one day after the team signed offensive tackle Bobby Massie.
The Broncos are looking to replace Ja'Wuan James, who is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles.
Fleming, 28, who started all 16 games for the New York Giants last season at right tackle, will earn $3.67 million, according to the report.
Fleming played his first four seasons with the New England Patriots after he was a fourth-round draft pick in 2014 out of Stanford. He played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2018-19 before he joined the Giants last season.
Last season was the first time Fleming started more than seven games in a single season.
--Field Level Media
