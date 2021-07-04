The Milwaukee Brewers released infielder/outfielder Hernan Perez on Sunday, according to mlb.com.
Perez, 30, was signed to a minor league deal by the Brewers on May 7 following his release by the Washington Nationals. Perez hit. 053 in 10 major-league games this season.
Upon being granted his request to be released from Triple-A Nashville, the veteran intends to sign with the Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization.
In 651 games with the Detroit Tigers (2012-15), Brewers (2015-19), Chicago Cubs (2020) and Nationals, Perez is a .250 career hitter with 45 home runs and 180 RBIs.
--Field Level Media
