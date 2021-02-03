Free-agent second baseman Kolten Wong has agreed to sign with the Milwaukee Brewers for two years and $18 million, The Athletic reported Wednesday.
The Brewers own a club option on a third year, which would make the deal worth $26 million, per the report.
Wong, 30, has spent his entire eight-season career with division rival St. Louis. The Cardinals declined a $12.5 million option on Wong, making him a free agent.
Wong is a two-time Gold Glove winner with a career batting average .261 to go with an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .384 with 88 stolen bases. Wong hit .265/.350/.326 in 53 games last season.
Adding Wong would displace Keston Hiura, who is expected to be Milwaukee's first baseman. The only other first baseman on the roster is journeyman Daniel Vogelbach.
--Field Level Media
