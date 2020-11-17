New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is seeking a second opinion on the extent of his chest injuries, ESPN reported Tuesday.
Tests performed Monday revealed multiple fractured ribs on both sides of his chest and a collapsed lung.
The second opinion will help the Saints decide whether to place the 41-year-old veteran on injured reserve, which would require him to miss at least three games.
Brees did not play in the second half of Sunday's 27-13 win against the San Francisco 49ers after taking a big hit from defensive tackle Kentavius Street just before halftime.
New Orleans (7-2) brings a six-game winning streak into Sunday's game against the visiting Atlanta Falcons (3-6).
The Saints have a decision to make at quarterback with Brees on the sidelines.
Jameis Winston played the entire second half against the 49ers and completed 6 of 10 passes for 63 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
Versatile backup Taysom Hill has completed 4 of 5 passes for 86 yards this season, along with rushing for 186 yards and a touchdown and catching six passes for 74 yards and a score.
--Field Level Media
