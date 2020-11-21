New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has 11 fractured ribs, ESPN reported Saturday night.
The Saints officially placed Brees on injured reserve Friday with the injuries, including a collapsed lung. Brees sustained the injuries over the course of two weeks but he left last week's game against the San Francisco 49ers at halftime and didn't return.
ESPN reported that Brees has had additional tests done this week that revealed the 11 affected ribs (eight on the left side, three on the right), up from the original testing earlier in the week that revealed five fractured ribs.
Brees has to miss at least three games.
--Field Level Media
