Free agent forward Breanna Stewart is scheduled to meet with four teams, ESPN reported.
She will sit down with the Seattle Storm, New York Liberty, Minnesota Lynx and Washington Mystics.
The meetings will take place in Istanbul, Turkey, where the former WNBA MVP is playing for Fenerbahce.
The free agency period opens at midnight ET on Saturday.
Stewart, 28, averaged 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 34 games with Seattle in 2022.
The four-time All-Star has spent her entire career with the Storm, averaging 20.3 points in 183 contests since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2016.
Stewart was the league MVP in 2018 and won WNBA championships with Seattle in 2018 and 2020.
According to the same report, free agent guard Courtney Vandersloot is expected to meet with the Chicago Sky, Lynx, Liberty and Storm and her decision could influence Stewart's choice.
--Field Level Media
