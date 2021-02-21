The Atlanta Braves have reached a one-year deal with corner infielder Jake Lamb, according to published reports.

The Braves are likely hoping Lamb can provide depth at both first and third base as well as add power off the bench.

Lamb, 30, was an All-Star in 2017 when he hit 30 home runs with 105 RBIs. But he had just 12 home runs and 62 RBIs over the next three seasons with the Diamondbacks as shoulder issues took their toll.

After his September release from Arizona, Lamb joined the Oakland Athletics and hit three home runs in 13 games for the playoff-bound club. He had just one hit in seven at-bats in the playoffs.

Lamb has played in 609 career games, batting .239 with 84 home runs and 312 RBIs. He was a sixth-round draft pick by Arizona in 2012.

--Field Level Media

