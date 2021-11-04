Oct 31, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Adam Duvall (14) celebrates a first inning grand slam against the Houston Astros in game five of the 2021 World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
After helping the Atlanta Braves win their first World Series title in 26 years, outfielder Adam Duvall declined his side of a 2022 mutual contract option with the club, the Miami Herald reported.
The decision does not yet signal Duvall's departure, since he is not eligible for free agency and is now arbitration eligible. The move did activate a $3 million contract buyout on what would have been a $7 million salary in 2022.
Multiple projections have Duvall potentially coming back to the Braves next season for at least $9 million on a one-year deal, with the opportunity to work out a long-term contract. If the Braves elected to non-tender Duvall, he would then move to free agency.
Duvall, 33, joined the Braves at the trade deadline from the Miami Marlins in the midst of a down season. He came to life in Atlanta, hitting 16 home runs with 45 RBIs in 55 games down the stretch following the trade.
In the World Series against the Houston Astros, Duvall hit a home run in a Game 1 victory and added a grand slam in Game 5 that gave Atlanta the early lead of an eventual defeat. He went 1-for-4 in Game 6 when the Braves wrapped up the title.
