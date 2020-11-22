Restricted free agent guard Bogdan Bogdanovic has a four-year, $72 million offer sheet from the Atlanta Hawks, multiple outlets reported Sunday.
His current team, the Sacramento Kings, will have 48 hours to match the offer.
Last Tuesday, it appeared Bogdanovic was heading to the Milwaukee Bucks in a sign-and-trade deal that would have sent guard Donte DiVincenzo and forwards D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova to Sacramento. The trade was contingent on Bogdanovic signing a deal with the Bucks.
The Sacramento Bee, however, reported Wednesday that, according to a source, there "was never" a pending sign-and-trade deal with the Bucks involving Bogdanovic. And on Thursday, USA Today reported the NBA was investigating whether the prospective deal violated the league's anti-tampering rules.
Bogdanovic, 28, is a long-range threat who averaged 15.1 points per game in 61 contests for the Kings last season. He shot 37.2 percent from 3-point range, with a career-high 7.2 3-point attempts per game.
The Hawks have been active in free agency, agreeing to deals with point guard Rajon Rondo, guard Kris Dunn and swingman Danilo Gallinari.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.