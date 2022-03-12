The Toronto Blue Jays signed left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year, $36 million contract, MLB Network reported Saturday.
Kikuchi, 30, spent the past three seasons with the Seattle Mariners, posting a 15-24 record with a 4.97 ERA over 70 games, all starts. He walked 132 batters and struck out 326 over 365.2 innings.
Last season, Kikuchi was 7-9 with a 4.41 ERA in 157 innings, striking out a career-high 163.
Before the lockout, the Blue Jays bolstered their pitching rotation by signing one of the top free-agent starters, Kevin Gausman, to a five-year, $110 million deal.
