The Toronto Blue Jays signed left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year, $36 million contract, MLB Network reported Saturday.

Kikuchi, 30, spent the past three seasons with the Seattle Mariners, posting a 15-24 record with a 4.97 ERA over 70 games, all starts. He walked 132 batters and struck out 326 over 365.2 innings.

Last season, Kikuchi was 7-9 with a 4.41 ERA in 157 innings, striking out a career-high 163.

Before the lockout, the Blue Jays bolstered their pitching rotation by signing one of the top free-agent starters, Kevin Gausman, to a five-year, $110 million deal.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.