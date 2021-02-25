The Blue Jays signed left-hander Tommy Milone to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training, according to a report Thursday from MLB.com.
Milone, 34, will compete for a spot on the back end of the Blue Jays' starting rotation. The Blue Jays' starters include Hyun Jin Ryu, Steven Matz, Tanner Roark and Robbie Ray, with Nate Pearson also vying for a spot.
Last season, Milone went 1-4 with a 6.69 ERA in nine combined starts with the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves. Home runs proved to be an issue as he surrendered nine long balls in 39 innings.
In his career, Milone is 51-51 with a 4.56 ERA in 183 games (145 starts). He has pitched for eight teams including the Orioles, Braves, Seattle Mariners, Washington Nationals, New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics.
--Field Level Media
