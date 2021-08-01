Oft-injured center Zach Collins will enter NBA free agency after the Portland Trail Blazers decided against making him a qualifying offer, ESPN reported Sunday.

Collins, 23, underwent three surgeries on his left ankle in a 10-month span. After the initial procedure Sept. 1, he needed two more surgeries; the second came in June shortly after The Athletic reported that he had re-fractured his foot.

The former No. 10 overall draft pick out of Gonzaga in 2017, Collins missed the entire 2020-21 season. He also sat out four months of the 2019-20 season due to labrum surgery.

In 154 career games (12 starts) over three seasons, Collins has averaged 5.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

--Field Level Media

