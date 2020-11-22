Free agent forward Harry Giles will sign a one-year contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, ESPN reported Sunday.
The Blazers drafted the 6-foot-11 power forward/center with the No. 20 overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, and traded him on draft night along with Justin Jackson to the Sacramento Kings for Zach Collins. After time in the G League, he made his Kings' debut in the 2018-19 season.
Giles, 22, averaged 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 14.3 minutes in 104 games (17 starts) with Sacramento.
Portland has been active since the start of free agency Friday, re-signing 10-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony, trading for center Enes Kanter and forward Robert Covington, and also re-signing guard Rodney Hood.
Under coach Terry Stotts, the Blazers finished the 2019-20 regular season with a 35-39 record and were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs in five games.
