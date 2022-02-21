The Portland Trail Blazers are signing two-way rookie forward Trendon Watford to a new four-year deal worth $5.8 million, ESPN reported Monday.
The contract includes two non-guaranteed seasons, per the report.
The Blazers are also waiving guard Dennis Smith Jr., who is out approximately three to four more weeks due to an elbow injury, per the report.
Watford, 21, joined the Blazers as un undrafted free agent out of LSU. He's averaging 4.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 33 games off the bench this season. He's playing 12.6 minutes per game.
Smith suffered a high-grade partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow during a practice, the team said last week. Smith last played on Feb. 9.
Smith, 24, is averaging 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists in 37 games (four starts) this season. He was playing 17.2 minutes per game in his first season with the Blazers.
Smith was selected No. 9 overall in the 2017 draft by the Dallas Mavericks. He also has played for the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.
--Field Level Media
