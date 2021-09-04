Free agent forward/center Marquese Chriss will try to resume his career in Portland after signing a non-guaranteed training camp deal with the Trail Blazers, The Athletic is reporting.
Chriss, 24, opened last season with the Golden State Warriors but played just two games before suffering a season-ending broken right leg.
Chriss enjoyed his best season to date in 2019-20, posting career highs in average points (9.3), rebounds (6.2) and field goal percentage (54.5) for the Warriors.
He has averaged 8.0 points and 4.9 rebounds in 258 career games with the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets and Warriors. He was picked eighth overall by the Suns in the 2016 NBA Draft.
In his first season with the Suns, Chriss was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team after averaging 9.2 points per game.
