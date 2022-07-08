Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) dribbles against Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) during an NBA Summer League game at T&M in Las Vegas on Thursday.
Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe is expected to have an MRI after leaving Thursday night’s Summer League debut with a left shoulder injury, Yahoo Sports reported.
Assistant coach Steve Hetzel told reporters after the game in Las Vegas that the 19-year-old swingman was taken off the court for precautionary reasons.
Sharpe started and played just six minutes in Portland’s 81-78 loss to the Detroit Pistons, finishing with two points on 1-of-3 shooting with one turnover.
Sharpe was the No. 7 overall pick in last month’s draft out of Kentucky, where he attended for one season but did not see any action for the Wildcats.
