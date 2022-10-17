The Portland Trail Blazers agreed to a four-year, $28 million extension with forward Nassir Little, ESPN reported.
Little and the 2019 draft class faced a deadline of Monday at 6 p.m. ET to sign a contract extension.
He set career highs with 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 42 games (23 starts) in 2021-22.
Little has averaged 5.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 16.7 minutes in 138 games (30 starts) since Portland drafted him in the first round (25th overall) in 2019 out of North Carolina.
The 22-year-old Little is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The extension goes into effect at the start of the 2023-24 season.
The Trail Blazers open the 2022-23 regular season on Wednesday night at Sacramento.
