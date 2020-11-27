Saturday's UFC Vegas 15 main event between heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis was canceled after Blaydes tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN reported Friday.
The fight was scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas.
Blaydes (14-2) is No. 2 in the UFC heavyweight rankings and Lewis (24-7) is No. 4.
The light heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith and Devin Clark likely will be promoted to the main event.
