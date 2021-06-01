The Buffalo Bills restructured the contract of All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs, saving $7.8 million in cap space for the upcoming season, ESPN reported Tuesday.
The team converted $11.7 million of Diggs' 2021 salary into a signing bonus, putting his base salary at $990,000 for this season, per Spotrac.
The Bills now have more than $11 million in cap space to play with, which could be helpful in signing the rest of their draft picks, including first-round DE Greg Rousseau.
Diggs led the NFL in receptions (127) and yards (1,535) in 2020, his first in Buffalo, earning first team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his six-year career. Diggs has 492 career catches for 6,158 yards and 38 touchdowns in 86 games (78 starts) for the Minnesota Vikings (2015-19) and Bills.
Diggs signed a five-year, $72 million extension with the Vikings in July 2018.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.