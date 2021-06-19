Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.