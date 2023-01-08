The Buffalo Bills will pay safety Damar Hamlin's full salary while he is on injured reserve, NFL Network said Sunday.
Hamlin, 24, is finishing the second season of his four-year, $3.64 million rookie contract.
The contract includes a standard split that pays him at a lower rate if he lands on IR, which he did on Friday.
Hamlin's base salary for 2022 is $825,000, or $455,000 if he spent the whole season on IR.
He stood to lose about $20,500 in pay for being on IR in Week 18.
Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game at Cincinnati and remains hospitalized.
According to NFL Network, Hamlin plans to watch Buffalo's game Sunday against the visiting New England Patriots from his bed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
--Field Level Media
