The Buffalo Bills agreed to a two-year extension with All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano, ESPN reported Sunday.
The deal runs through the 2026 season and creates about $6 million in cap space for 2023, per the report.
Milano earned his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections last season with 99 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 15 starts.
A fifth-round pick in 2017, Milano has 458 tackles, 10.5 sacks, eight interceptions and nine fumble recoveries in 85 games (69 starts) with Buffalo.
Milano, 28, signed a four-year, $41.5 million contract in March 2021. Last March, the Bills restructured the deal and saved more than $5 million in cap space for 2022.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Cloudy skies. High 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.