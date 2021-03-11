Linebacker Matt Milano is bypassing free agency to sign a four-year, $44 million deal with $24 million in guarantees, according to multiple reports.
Milano was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. He was regarded as one of the top linebackers available.
Retaining Milano helps head coach Sean McDermott keep his potent defense intact.
General manager Brandon Beane said last month he understood Milano earned the right to find out "what the market bears."
The 26-year-old joined the team as a fifth-round pick in 2017.
--Field Level Media
