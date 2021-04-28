The Cincinnati Bengals will decline their fifth-year option on center Billy Price, ESPN reported Wednesday.
Price, who was selected by the Bengals with the 21st overall pick of the 2018 draft, will become a free agent after the 2021 season.
Price, 26, has started 19 of his 42 games with the Bengals over the past three seasons.
He appeared in all 16 games in 2020 but played only 19 percent of the team's offensive snaps.
