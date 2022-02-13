Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah will play in Super Bowl LVI despite a sprained MCL in his left knee, ESPN reported Sunday morning.

Uzomah, 29, is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's showdown with the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif.

Uzomah was a full participant in Friday's practice. He was injured during the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs and returned to practice Thursday in a limited capacity.

"I'm not missing the biggest game of my life," Uzomah said earlier this week.

The seven-year veteran had 49 catches for 493 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season -- all career highs -- and added 13 receptions for 135 yards and a score in three playoff games.

--Field Level Media

