The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to terms with left tackle Riley Reiff, multiple outlets reported Friday.

The Vikings released the 32-year-old veteran last week in order to clear $11 million in salary cap space.

Terms of the deal with the Bengals were not immediately available.

Reiff had been Minnesota's starter at left tackle since joining the team in 2017.

Originally picked by the Lions in the first round (No. 23 overall) in 2012 out of Iowa, Reiff played his first five seasons in Detroit. He signed a five-year, $58.75 million contract with Minnesota prior to the 2017 season.

Reiff has started 127 of 135 regular-season games played in nine seasons.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.