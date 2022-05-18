The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to terms on a four-year rookie contract with first-round draft pick Daxton Hill, NFL Network reported on Wednesday.

Hill, a safety out of Michigan, was selected by the Bengals with the 31st overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

A first-team All-Big Ten selection, Hill recorded 69 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and 11 passes defensed in 14 games last season.

Hill collected 151 tackles, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries in 33 career games with the Wolverines.

--Field Level Media

