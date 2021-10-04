Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is week-to-week with a low-grade ankle sprain, ESPN reported Monday.

Mixon, 25, suffered the injury during Thursday night's 24-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mixon rushed 16 times for 67 yards and a touchdown against the Jags. He has 353 rushing yards (4.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns on the season.

The 2017 second-round pick has rushed for 3,712 yards and 22 scores in 54 career games.

--Field Level Media

