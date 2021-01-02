Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle Mike Daniels tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network reported Saturday.
The 31-year-old former Pro Bowler started 11 games and contributed 17 tackles this season.
Daniels has 30 sacks, three fumble recoveries and 252 tackles in 122 career games (85 starts) with the Green Bay Packers (2012-18), Detroit Lions (2019) and Bengals.
Green Bay drafted him in the fourth round in 2012 and he made the Pro Bowl in 2017.
Xavier Williams, 28, will likely make his third start of the season in Daniels' absence.
