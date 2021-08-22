Cincinnati Bengals rookie defensive end Joseph Ossai will have knee surgery this week to repair a torn meniscus, NFL Network reported Sunday.
The injury is feared to be season-ending, per the report. The Bengals signed veteran edge rusher Noah Spence on Sunday to fill the void.
It wasn't immediately clear when Ossai, 21, injured his knee.
The third-round draft pick from the University of Texas left the Aug. 14 preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a reported wrist injury after sacking Tom Brady, registering five quarterback pressures and collecting three tackles.
Spence, 27, last played for Washington in 2019, appearing in seven games.
The 2016 second-rounder has 7.5 sacks, 37 tackles and four forced fumbles in 41 games (six starts) with the Buccaneers and Washington.
--Field Level Media
